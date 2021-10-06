Left Menu

Odisha frames policy for giving equal opportunity to transgenders

The Odisha government has come up with a policy providing equal opportunity to transgenders in all offices of the nodal department for such people in the state.

The Odisha government has come up with a policy providing equal opportunity to transgenders in all offices of the nodal department for such people in the state. The notification issued by the Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD) Department stipulates the designation of an officer as a complaint officer for redressal of grievances of transgender people within 15 days from the date of receipt of such complaints. The head of the department will take action on the inquiry report submitted by the complaint officer within a fortnight of its submission, the notification by the nodal agency said.

The policy was notified as per the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, and rules framed under the Act. “The government would provide equal employment opportunities to all notwithstanding sex, sexual orientation, colour, disability, marital status, nationality, race, and religion, in its all offices,” the notification said. The new policy will also ensure that the work environment is free from any discrimination against transgender persons.

Action will be taken against any employee who violates this policy under the code of ethics as prescribed in service rules, it said. To ensure a conducive environment for transgender people, the SSEPD department will build systems and processes to ensure that they will not be discriminated against in terms of any position, training, promotion, and transfer posting level.

In June this year, the Odisha Police Recruitment Board allowed transgenders to apply for the post of sub-inspectors.

As many as 26 transgender candidates submitted online applications for 477 vacancies, officials said.

