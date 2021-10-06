IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs SRH
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings: Virat Kohli lbw b Bhuvneshwar 5 Devdutt Padikkal c Abdul Samad b Rashid Khan 41 Daniel Christian c Williamson b S Kaul 1 Srikar Bharat c W Saha b Umran Malik 12 Glenn Maxwell run out (Williamson) 40 AB de Villiers not out 19 Shahbaz Ahmed c Williamson b Holder 14 George Garton not out 2 Extras: (LB-1, W-2) 3 Total: (6 wkts, 20 Overs) 137 Fall of Wickets: 6-1, 18-2, 38-3, 92-4, 109-5, 128-6 Bowler: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 4-0-25-1, Jason Holder 4-0-27-1, Siddarth Kaul 4-1-24-1, Umran Malik 4-0-21-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-39-1.
