U.S. Senate to delay vote on suspending debt ceiling -senators
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2021 00:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 00:39 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Senate will postpone a vote planned for Wednesday afternoon to suspend the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt ceiling, four Republican senators and a Democratic aide said.
It was not immediately clear when the postponed vote would be held.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Republican
- Democratic
Advertisement