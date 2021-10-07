3 of family electrocuted to death in Odisha

Three members of a family including a six-year-old girl were electrocuted to death after their house in Odisha’s Jagatsinghpur district was somehow charged with electricity, police said Wednesday.

A neighbour who tried to save the three was also seriously injured in the incident that occurred at Banito village under Tirtol police station.

The deceased were identified as Pintu Swain (31), his wife Kamini (28) and their daughter Papali (6).

The injured neighbour is now under treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, police said.

