U.S., China agree in principle for virtual leaders meeting by year-end
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2021 00:46 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 00:46 IST
- Country:
- United States
The United States and China reached an agreement in principle for U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.
The official made the comment to reporters following a meeting between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland, talks intended to improve communication despite a deepening rivalry between the two countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- U.S.
- Xi Jinping
- Jake Sullivan
- Joe Biden
- The United States
- Switzerland
- Chinese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China headed towards carbon neutrality by 2060; President Xi Jinping vows to halt new coal plants abroad
I am confident that our bilateral relations will touch new heights under President Joe Biden and you: PM Modi tells Harris.
Xi Jinping's vision turned China into a dangerous place for investment: Report
China's vision of 'common prosperity' is 'Maoism' of Xi Jinping: Report
PM Modi meets Joe Biden at White House