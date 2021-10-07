U.S., China agree in principle for virtual leaders meeting by year-end

The United States and China reached an agreement in principle for U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to hold a virtual meeting before the end of the year, a senior U.S. administration official said on Wednesday.

The official made the comment to reporters following a meeting between U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan and China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Switzerland, talks intended to improve communication despite a deepening rivalry between the two countries.

