Turkey ratifies Paris climate agreement; last G20 country to do so

Turkey's Parliament ratified the Paris climate agreement on Wednesday, making it the last G20 country to do so, after holding off for years due to what it saw as injustices in its responsibilities as part of the agreement.

Turkey has been a signatory to the Paris agreement since April 2016. The agreement was ratified unanimously by 353 members of Parliament present who voted on Wednesday.

