China's Yang says U.S.-China confrontation would harm the world - Xinhua
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2021 01:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 01:02 IST
China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi told U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan in a meeting on Wednesday that confrontation between China and the United States would cause serious damage to both countries and the world, China's official Xinhua news agency said.
Xinhua cited Yang as saying that China and the United States agreed to take action to properly manage differences and avoid conflict, calling his talks with Sullivan in Switzerland comprehensive and candid.
