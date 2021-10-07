Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition said the drone's debris scattered but no casualties or damages were reported. Saudi state TV reported that navigation traffic in the airport is normal after it was halted temporarily.

The coalition also destroyed three explosives-laden boats in the Yemeni province of Hodeidah that had been readied for imminent attacks, the Saudi state-news agency said earlier on Wednesday. The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Iran-aligned Houthis.

