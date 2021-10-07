Saudi-led coalition intercepts drone attack on Abha airport -state TV

The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said on Wednesday it intercepted an explosives-laden drone targeting Saudi Arabia's Abha international airport, Saudi state TV reported.

The coalition said the drone's debris scattered, four workers at the airport were slightly injured, and the glass of some facades was shattered. Saudi state TV reported that navigation traffic in the airport is normal after it was halted temporarily.

The coalition blamed the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen for the attempted attack. "The Houthi attempt to target civilians at Abha airport as a civilian airport is a war crime," state TV reported citing the coalition.

The coalition added that it is taking "operational measures to neutralize the sources of threat" used in the attempted attack on the airport. The coalition also destroyed three explosives-laden boats in the Yemeni province of Hodeidah that had been readied for imminent attacks, the Saudi state-news agency said on Twitter earlier on Wednesday.

The coalition intervened in Yemen in 2015, backing forces of the ousted government of President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi against the Houthis.

