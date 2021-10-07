Left Menu

UP: Two arrested for abduction, rape of Dalit girl

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting a Dalit girl and raping her while filming the act in Greater Noida, police said here.The accused had also given her a poison, hurled casteist slurs at her and threatened to kill her and circulate the video on the internet if she did not obey them, the police added.An FIR in the case was lodged at the Kasna police station on September 28 on the basis of a complaint given by her father.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 07-10-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 18:18 IST
UP: Two arrested for abduction, rape of Dalit girl
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two men were arrested on Thursday for allegedly abducting a Dalit girl and raping her while filming the act in Greater Noida, police said here.

The accused had also given her poison, hurled casteist slurs at her, and threatened to kill her and circulate the video on the internet if she did not obey them, the police added.

''An FIR in the case was lodged at the Kasna police station on September 28 based on a complaint given by her father. An investigation was taken up in the case immediately, and the accused, who was on the run, were arrested,'' a police spokesperson said.

According to police officials, the incident came to light after the girl's parents realized she was pregnant.

''She then narrated the whole ordeal to her parents, and her father approached the police. The girl is currently with her parents,'' Kasna police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar told PTI.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sections 328 (causing hurt using poison, etc), 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intently to secretly or wrongfully confine a person), 376D (gang-rape), among others, the police said.

The accused have also been booked under the stringent Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, the police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021