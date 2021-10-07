Left Menu

Arunachal guv exhorts youth to secure country's security

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:04 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Brig (Retd) B D Mishra on Thursday called upon the people of the state, particularly the younger generation, to passionately secure and preserve the country's safety and security.

The governor who was speaking at a function celebrating 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh', the golden jubilee of Indian Army’s victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war, exhorted the people to prepare themselves to make their supreme sacrifice for defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

Mishra received the Vijay Marshaal (victory torch), which has covered the entire length and breadth of the state, on the occasion from 106 Brigade Commander, Brig N Romeo Singh.

A Raj Bhawan communiqué said the governor, who himself had participated in the 1971 Bangladesh Liberation War and witnessed the Pakistani soldiers’ inhuman brutality on the people of the then East Pakistan, said that India’s victory in that war reflects the capability and competence of the Indian Armed Forces.

He said that officers and all ranks of the Indian Armed Forces displayed valour in the Bangladesh Liberation War and paid his homage to the fallen soldiers. Mishra also conveyed his highest regards to the war veterans, the communique said.

Recounting the dynamic leadership of Field Marshal SHFJ Manekshaw, the then chief of the Indian Army, Mishra said that it was due to the competence of the top military leadership of the Indian Army that the Bangladesh Liberation War was won.

The governor said that the youth of the day should take inspiration from 'Swarnim Viijay Varsh' celebration.

He lauded the leadership of Narendra Modi for successfully directing the defence policy of India to withstand Chinese incursion attempts in Doklam and Galwan Valley with exemplary courage and determination, it said.

Singh said that the victory flame lighted by Prime Minister Modi has travelled throughout the country and would reach its destination in Dhaka. Highlighting the Indian Army’s victory in 1971 Indo-Pak War, the commander said that Gajraj Corps played a vital role in the 1971 War and it is highly contextual for the Corps to organise and celebrate the victory, the communique added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

