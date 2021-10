IPL match: CSK vs PBKS Scoreboard

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul not out 98 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Thakur 12 Sarfaraz Khan c du Plessis b Thakur 0 Shahrukh Khan c Bravo b Chahar 8 Aiden Markram c Dhoni b Thakur 13 Moises Henriques not out 3 Extras:(W-5) 5 Total: (For 4 wickets in 13 overs) 139 Fall of wickets: 1-46, 2-46, 3-80, 4-126 Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-48-1, Josh Hazlewood 3-0-22-0, Shardul Thakur 3-0-28-3, Ravindra Jadeja 1-0-9-0, Dwayne Bravo 2-0-32-0.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)