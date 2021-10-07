"Targeted killings" of innocent people in J-K highlight concern over cross-border terrorism : MEA

Condemning ''targeted killings'' of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry on Thursday said these killings highlighted its concerns over cross-border terrorism.

''We strongly condemn it. Innocent people are being killed. It is targeted killing. We are worried about cross border terrorism. We keep discussing the issue of cross border terrorism with our partners,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

Jammu and Kashmir has witnessed a number of killings of civilians in the last few days.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at point blank range inside a government school on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar.

