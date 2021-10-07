Lakhimpur violence: Two people being questioned, Union minister's son summoned by police

Two people are being quizzed in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed, and Union minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra has been summoned for questioning, Inspector General of Police Laxmi Singh said on Thursday.

''If Ashish Mishra does not abide by the summons, legal procedure will be adopted,'' she told reporters.

IG Singh, however, said that there was no time limit in the summons sent to Ashish Mishra.

The Union minister's son has been named in an FIR lodged in connection with the October 3 incident under IPC section 302 (murder).

The official refused to give out the names of the two people being questioned.

Asked if they have been arrested or taken into custody, Singh, IG Lucknow, replied, ''For questioning.'' Singh and Additional Director General of Police (Lucknow zone) S N Sabot visited the police lines where the two are being quizzed.

Four of the eight people who died in Sunday's violence in Lakhimpur Kheri were farmers, allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.

The four others included two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.

While the first three were allegedly lynched by agitating farmers, the scribe, according to his father, died after being hit by a vehicle when he was covering news of farmers' protest against Maurya's visit to Ajay Mishra's native place.

The IG said the role of the three people who were allegedly lynched was not clear earlier, but ''things are becoming clear now''.

She refused to divulge anything more.

Asked if empty cartridges have been found from one of the SUVs, IG Singh said, ''Some evidence has come and the forensic team is examining them''.

ADG Sabot said investigation was continuing in the case.

Asked if the three people who died were the instigators of the violence, the ADG said things started after the ''accident'' only and that means those behind the steering have complete control over the vehicle and are 100 per cent responsible for it. ''Other people sitting close to that have a reason to instigate or abate the things,'' he added.

The police action in the case came on a day when the Supreme Court termed the Lakhimpur Kheri incident ''unfortunate'' and sought a status report by Friday from Uttar Pradesh on the accused named by the police in the FIR and whether they have been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)