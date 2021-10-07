If Kurz goes, we go, Austria's conservative ministers say
- Country:
- Austria
Ministers from Austria's conservative People's Party (OVP) said on Thursday they will step down if Chancellor Sebastian Kurz is ousted, raising the stakes as he fights to save his job after being placed under investigation on suspicion of bribery.
"There will only be an OVP participation in this government if Sebastian Kurz is at its head," the ministers said in a statement raising the stakes as the junior coalition party, the Greens, holds talks with opposition parties on next steps while those parties seek to depose Kurz in parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Austria
- Sebastian Kurz
- Greens
- Kurz
- People's Party
ALSO READ
Judge questioned Austria's Kurz as part of perjury investigation
Austrians, Afghan diaspora demand EU countries to not recognise Taliban as legitimate govt
New Austrian anti-lockdown party seeking more seats after election coup
Austrian coalition overhauls tax system, sets CO2 pricing
Police: Man killed after finding ammunition in Austrian lake