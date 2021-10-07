U.N. chief appeals for $8 bln to equitably vaccinate 40% of world in 2021
U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday for $8 billion to equitably vaccinate 40% of people in all countries by the end of the year as the World Health Organization launched a plan aiming to inoculate 70% of the world by mid-2022.
