Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:22 IST
U.N. chief appeals for $8 bln to equitably vaccinate 40% of world in 2021

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appealed on Thursday for $8 billion to equitably vaccinate 40% of people in all countries by the end of the year as the World Health Organization launched a plan aiming to inoculate 70% of the world by mid-2022.

