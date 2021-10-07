K'taka: Outgoing British envoy expresses gratitude towards Ashwatha Narayana for cooperation in collaborative engagements
The outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru) Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana for his cooperation in various collaborative engagements.
The outgoing British Deputy High Commissioner (Bengaluru) Jeremy Pilmore-Bedford on Thursday expressed his gratitude towards Karnataka Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana for his cooperation in various collaborative engagements. In a meeting held here at Vikasa Soudha today, Pilmore-Bedford and Narayana held a discussion on the collaborative engagements in cyber security, telecom, research and development, electric vehicle policy, vaccine research and development.
The meeting served as a farewell to the British envoy who is scheduled to head back to the UK. Notably, back in October 2019, Pilmore-Bedford and Narayana had played a major role in identifying four areas of collaboration- Fintech, Artificial Intelligence, Waste Management, and Traffic Congestion.
Besides, they had also launched the 'Go Global' programme two years back to support early-stage tech startups and initiated discussions to set up regulatory sandboxes in collaboration. During Pilmore-Bedford's tenure, the companies from Britain participated in the technical flagship event 'Bengaluru Tech Summit- BTS' in large numbers.
Katy Budge, Minister Counsellor, British High Commission, New Delhi, was also present in the meeting. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
