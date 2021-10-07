Left Menu

ED arrests main accused of Bihar's Srijan Scam

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that the team has arrested one of the main accused Bipin Kumar in Bihar's Srijan Scam of Rs 500 crores.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:48 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:46 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday said that the team has arrested one of the main accused Bipin Kumar in Bihar's Srijan Scam of Rs 500 crores. The scam came to light after the death of NGO founder Manorama Devi in February 2017, which led to differences among the family members and it involves Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti Ltd (SMVSSL), which used to provide vocational training to women.

The case was registered against eight persons in June this year, including former bank officials and Bhagalpur-based NGO Srijan Mahila Vikas Sahyog Samiti officials. The accused were charged under criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust, cheating and forgery of valuable security. In August this year, Pranav Kumar Ghosh was also arrested in the case of SMVSSL.

"The amount involved in the scam is more than Rs 500 crore. Pranav Kumar Ghosh was a close associate of Late Manorama Devi, Founder of SMVSSL. He along with various government officials, bank officials, private persons, and other members conspired to divert the government funds into the accounts of Srijan and the said account was used for the benefit of all the conspirators," ED informed in a release earlier. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

