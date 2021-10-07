U.S. Senate's Schumer announces agreement to extend debt ceiling until early December
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:53 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:53 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Thursday lawmakers have reached an agreement to extend the country's debt ceiling through early December.
