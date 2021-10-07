Tilted building in Bengaluru collapses

A five-storey residential apartment here, which tilted a few days ago, collapsed on Thursday, police said.

However, no one was hurt, they said.

As the apartment in Kasturi Nagar area tilted a few days back, the residents of the building and the neighbours immediately informed the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Sensing danger, the BBMP officials had evacuated the building. The structure came crashing down this evening. This incident comes close on the heels of a house collapsing at Badal-Ankalgi village in Belagavi on Wednesday killing seven of a family due to heavy rain.

