Bhopal: Fire breaks out at Hamidia Hospital's extension building; none hurt

A fire broke out at an under-construction extension building of government-run Hamidia Hospital in Bhopal on Thursday, but no casualty was reported, officials said.The blaze started in the building at around noon and was brought under control within one and half hours, an officer of Fire Brigade Control Room at Fatehgarh, Iftikar Khan, told PTI.He said foam used in air-conditioning line caught fire in a room on the first floor of the structure.After we got information we rushed to the under-construction annexe and extinguished the blaze in 90 minutes, he said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:55 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The blaze started in the building at around noon and was brought under control within one and half hours, an officer of Fire Brigade Control Room at Fatehgarh, Iftikar Khan, told PTI.

He said foam used in air-conditioning line caught fire in a room on the first floor of the structure.

''After we got information we rushed to the under-construction annexe and extinguished the blaze in 90 minutes,'' he said. The cause of the fire was not yet known, Khan said.

Koh-e-Fiza Police station inspector Anil Vajpai said no one was injured in the fire and its cause was under investigation.

In the evening, images of smoke billowing from windows of the fire-hit building surfaced on social media. PTI LAL RSY RSY

