Maha: Man held for killing five-year-old son

A man has been arrested in Kolhapur district of Maharashtra for allegedly killing his five-year-old son, police said on Thursday.

The accused suspected that the child was not his own and had been born out of his wife's extra-marital affair, said an official.

The boy was found dead near his house with vermilion smeared on the body at Kapshi village two days ago. Initially it was suspected that it was a case of human sacrifice.

But after preliminary investigation, the police realized that it was not so and the culprit had tried to make it look like a human sacrifice to cover his tracks, said an official of Shahuwadi police station.

Police also learnt that the boy's father often quarreled with his wife over her alleged affairs and suspected that the child was not his own.

After sustained interrogation, the 27-year-old man confessed to killing his son, the official said.

''On October 3, when the woman was not at home, the accused took the boy outside and first made him unconscious by hitting him and then strangled him. Further investigation is on,'' the official said.

