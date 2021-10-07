CBI books ex-BSF commandant for 'amassing disproportionate assets' worth Rs 5.67 crore

The CBI has booked former BSF commandant Satish Kumar, who is facing a probe in a cattle-smuggling case lodged during his posting at the Indo-Bangla border, for allegedly amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 5.67 crore, officials said.

The agency has filed a fresh case against Kumar for allegedly amassing illicit wealth in his and his family members' name between 2011 and 2020, when he was booked in the sensational cattle-smuggling case, they added.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the cattle-smuggling case against four accused on September 21, 2020.

During the course of the investigation, it found evidence related to assets accumulated by Kumar, which have been alleged to be 220 per cent over his known sources of income, the officials said.

The assets include two houses in Ghaziabad, one in Kolkata's Saltlake, one in Siliguri, agricultural land in Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr and Amritsar, they added.

Kumar also has fixed deposit receipts worth over Rs 2.3 crore and mutual funds worth over Rs 90 lakh in the name of his wife Tania Sanyal, they said.

The CBI found that Kumar had allegedly amassed assets worth more than Rs 7.1 crore during 2011-20, while the total income of his and his family members was over Rs 2.57 crore.

After computing the savings and expenses, the agency alleged that Kumar and his family members have disproportionate assets worth over Rs 5.67 crore for which he could not give any satisfactory explanation.

The CBI filed a chargesheet against Kumar and the alleged mastermind of the cattle-smuggling racket, Enamul Haque, in February.

The agency charged Kumar, a former commandant of the 36 Battalion of the BSF, Haque, Anarul Seikh, Golam Mustafa, Taniya Sanyal, Badal Krishna Sanyal and Rashida Bibi for allegedly being part of a criminal conspiracy to smuggle cattle across the border to Bangladesh.

In its chargesheet filed before a special court in West Bengal's Asansol, the CBI alleged that Haque was the organiser of the illegal trade and was assisted by two other accused in connivance with Kumar, who was deployed at Murshidabad and Maldah.

''Evidence has been found during the investigation regarding the alleged illegal cross-border selling of cattle, the related movement, delivery and use of ill-gotten money,'' CBI Spokesperson RC Joshi said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)