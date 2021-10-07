NGT has been recognised as one of the most progressive tribunals in world, says SC

The Supreme Court Thursday said the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has been recognised as one of the “most progressive” tribunals in the world which allowed India to enter a rather exclusive group of nations that have set up such institutions with broad powers.

The apex court, which held that the tribunal is vested with suo motu (on its own) power in the discharge of its functions under the National Green Tribunal Act 2010, also said the tribunal is not just an adjudicatory body but has to perform wider functions in the nature of prevention, remedy, and amelioration.

Referring to the issue of environmental impact on climate change, a bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar said the governmental assessment of India's increased vulnerability to such changes in the near future also exists with many countries declaring climate emergencies and many others being urged to follow suit.

The bench, also comprising Justices Hrishikesh Roy and C T Ravikumar, delivered the verdict while considering the question -- whether the NGT has the power to exercise suo motu jurisdiction in the discharge of its functions under the National Green Tribunal Act 2010 -- which had cropped up while dealing with a batch of petitions.

In its 77-page judgement, the apex court said the tribunal’s exercise of suo motu powers is somewhat distinct from those exercised by the constitutional courts. It said the apex court and the high courts can foray into any issues under their constitutional mandate but the NGT cannot naturally travel beyond its environmental domain in reference to the scheduled enactments. “However, as long as the sphere of action is not breached, the NGT’s powers must be understood to be of the widest amplitude,” it said, adding, “The functional capacity of the NGT was intended to leverage wide powers to do full justice in its environmental mandate.” The bench said the NGT was conceived as a specialized forum not only as a like substitute for a civil court but more importantly to take over all the environment-related cases from the high courts and the apex court.

“During the course of its functioning, the NGT has been recognized as one of the most progressive tribunals in the world. This jurisprudential leap has allowed our country to enter a rather exclusive group of nations which have set up such institutions with broad powers,” it said.

The court said that NGT is a tribunal with “sui generis” (of its own kind) characteristic, with the special and all-encompassing jurisdiction to protect the environment.

“Given the multifarious role envisaged for the NGT and the purposive interpretation which ought to be given to the statutory provisions, it would be fitting to regard the NGT as having the mechanism to set in motion all necessary functions within its domain and this, as would follow from the discussion below, should necessarily clothe it with the authority to take suo motu cognizance of matters, for effective discharge of its mandate,” it said.

It said the duty to safeguard the rights under Article 21 (protection of life and personal liberty) of the Constitution cannot stand on a narrow compass of interpretation and the specialized forum is bestowed with the responsibility to ensure the protection of the environment. “To be effective in its domain, we need to ascribe to the NGT a public responsibility to initiate action when required, to protect the substantive right of a clean environment and the procedural law should not be obstructive in its application,” it said.

The bench said it is not only a matter of rhetoric that the NGT is to remain ever vigilant, but an important legal onus is cast upon it to act with promptitude to deal with environmental exigencies.

It said the environmental equity as a developing concept has focused on the disproportionate implications of environmental harms on economically or socially marginalized groups. The concerns of human rights and environmental degradation overlap under this “umbrella term”, to highlight the human element, apart from economic and environmental ramifications, it said.

The bench said environmental jurisprudence in India has been intrinsic to advancing a democratic, welfare-oriented legal regime and the issues affecting the ecology and the environment must have a broad perspective and should have a society-centric approach.

“The NGT, therefore, is the institutionalization of the developments made by this Court in the field of environment law. These progressive steps have allowed it to inherit a very broad conception of environmental concerns. Its functions, therefore, must not be viewed in a cribbed manner, which detracts from the progress already made in the Indian environmental jurisprudence,” it said.

The court said the NGT Act, when read as a whole, gives much leeway to the tribunal to go beyond a mere adjudicatory role.

“The environmental impacts on climate change are gaining increasing visibility in the shape of uncertain rains, species extinction, loss of natural habitat, and so on. These also have the propensity to diminish freshwater resources, reduce agricultural yields and impact public health, particularly in the cities. The flooding and erosion in riverine and coastal areas are matters of serious concern,” it said.

