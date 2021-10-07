U.S. Senate steers toward passage of debt limit increase
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-10-2021 20:57 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 20:57 IST
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Thursday took steps to speed passage of a $480 billion increase in Treasury Department borrowing authority, which could set up a vote as soon as Saturday.
Votes could come sooner than Saturday if all 100 senators agreed to such a potential move.
