Two arrested over Lakhimpur violence, minister's son summoned by police
Two people were arrested Thursday and Union minister Ajay Mishra's son asked to appear before police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people were killed.
Ashish Mishra, the minister's son who was booked for murder, has been asked to present himself before police at 10 am on Friday, a notice said.
Police identified the two arrested men as Luvkush of Banbirpur village and Ashish Pandey of Nighasan tehsil.
They were earlier being questioned by police.
Four of the eight people who died on Sunday were farmers, allegedly knocked down by a vehicle carrying BJP workers.
