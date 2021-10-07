These are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL95 PM-LD 20 YEARS Modi completes 20 years in public office, says people's blessings give him strength New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday completed 20 years as the head of a government, including over 13 years as Gujarat chief minister, with top BJP leaders lauding his leadership and crediting him for ushering in good governance and development.

DEL94 LDALL LAKHIMPUR Lakhimpur violence: SC seeks status report from UP govt about persons named in FIR, their arrest; Police says union minister's son summoned New Delhi/Lakhimpur Kheri (UP): The Supreme Court on Thursday sought a status report from the UP government by Friday about the people named by the police in the FIR in the killing of eight people in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence and whether they have been arrested even as the police said. DEL101 MEA-LD AFGHANISTAN Vandalisation of gurdwara in Kabul raises concern not only for India but for world as well: \RMEA New Delhi: India on Thursday said the vandalisation of a gurdwara in Kabul raised concerns not just for it but for the world and the international community needs to insist on protecting the rights of various sections of Afghan society as outlined in a UN Security Council resolution.

DEL100 VIRUS-LD HEALTH MINISTRY 'Please watch your Oct, Nov, Dec,' govt warns people of Covid surge during festival, wedding season New Delhi: ''Please watch your October, November, December,'' a senior Health Ministry official warned people on Thursday about the threat of COVID-19 resurgence during the coming festival and wedding season, and advised them to avoid crowded places and celebrate festivals virtually.

DEL78 BJP-3RDLD NATIONAL EXECUTIVE Varun Gandhi, Union ministers among those dropped from key BJP body; Scindia, Vaishnaw included New Delhi: The BJP announced its 80-member national executive on Thursday with the likes of Varun Gandhi and Birender Singh, who have taken a sympathetic stand on the farmers' protest against three agri laws, and Gandhi's mother Maneka Gandhi being among those replaced with a new crop of leaders.

DEL93 VIRUS-GOVT-PREPARATIONS Prepared to tackle a surge of up to 5 lakh Covid cases a day: Govt New Delhi: The government on Thursday said it has made healthcare preparations to handle a surge of up to 5 lakh coronavirus cases a day, but stressed that it does not imply that such a high number of infections will be reported in the future.

DEL92 SPEAKER-SOVEREIGNTY No country should raise in its parliament issues related to other nations’ internal affairs: Birla New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday asserted that no country should raise in its parliament issues related to the internal affairs of other countries.

DEL90 GOVT-VACCINE-EXPORT SII gets nod to send Covid vaccines to Nepal, Bangaldesh, Myanmar, bulk to AstraZeneca; Bharat Biotech to Iran New Delhi: The government has permitted Serum Institute of India (SII) to export 10 lakh Covishield doses each to Nepal, Myanmar and Bangladesh, while Bharat Biotech will provide Iran with 10 lakh doses of Covaxin under the 'Vaccine Maitri' programme in October, official sources said on Thursday. By Payal Banerjee DEL88 VIRUS-GOVT-VACCINATIONS 71 pc of India's adult population have received first Covid vaccine dose: Govt New Delhi: Seventy-one per cent of the country's adult population have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 27 per cent have got both doses, the government said on Thursday as the cumulative vaccine shots administered in the country crossed 93 crore.

LEGAL LGD25 UP-HC-LAKHIMPUR-MISHRA 17-yr-old murder case: HC yet to pronounce verdict on pleas against MoS Ajay Mishra's acquittal Lucknow: In the middle of a controversy now over the violence in Lakhimpur Kheri, Union minister Ajay Mishra also awaits a high court verdict on pleas challenging his acquittal in a murder case that goes back 17 years.

LGD21 SC-NEET-QUOTA Explain basis of fixing Rs 8 lakh limit to determine EWS category for NEET: SC to Centre New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday posed searching questions to the Centre on its decision to fix a limit of rupees eight lakh annual income for determining Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category for reservation in NEET admissions for medical courses.

FOREIGN FGN48 CHINA-US-TALKS Beijing: China on Thursday presented an upbeat picture of the talks between its top diplomat Yang Jiechi and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in Zurich, saying both sides have agreed to take action and work together to bring bilateral ties back to the right track. By K J M Varma FGN45 PAK-5THLD EARTHQUAKE Karachi: A powerful 5.9-magnitude earthquake jolted a mountainous part of Pakistan's Balochistan province early on Thursday, resulting in the collapse of a coal mine and several mud houses that left at least 22 people dead and over 300 others injured, officials said.

FGN46 US-INDIA-KERRY Washington: The ambitious India-US partnership in the area of climate change underscores the joint commitment of the two countries to take decisive action in this critical decade from 2020-2030, a top American official said on Thursday, stressing that cooperation in this sector is a central pillar for the bilateral relationship. By Lalit K Jha PTI MGA MGA

