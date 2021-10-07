Poland: Court rules that some EU rules clash with Polish law

Poland's constitutional court has ruled that some European Union laws are in conflict with Poland's Constitution.

The Constitutional Tribunal ruled Thursday that some provisions of the EU treaties and some EU court rulings go against Poland's highest law. Two judges dissented from the majority opinion.

The court said the country's EU membership and signing of the treaties were not tantamount to giving the EU courts supreme legal authority and did not mean that Poland was shifting its sovereignty to the EU.

The ruling followed months of court proceedings in which representatives of Poland's government, president and parliament argued that Poland's Constitution comes before EU law and that rulings by the Court of Justice of the EU are sometimes in conflict with Poland's legal order.

