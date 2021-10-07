Left Menu

Man held in Telangana for circulating child porn on social media

A mobile phone and a laptop were also recovered from the accused.The accused is said to be addicted to porn videos and downloaded various child and adult pornography videos and stored them in his phone.According to police, the man secured a payment gateway QR code with the help of his friend to accept money, without disclosing his identity, and fixed the price at Rs 100 to access 300 plus videos on the group created for it.On June 19, the accused shared the links of videos in the group, police said adding further probe is on.

A 23-year-old man, who was allegedly circulating child pornography videos on social media and earning money through it was on Thursday arrested in Karimnagar district, police said.

The Women Safety Wing of Telangana police had received credible information while cyber patrolling that a person was selling child porn videos on social networking apps and collecting money. During the course of investigation the person was identified, an official release said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC against the accused, who is a private employee in a Hyderabad-based company. He was nabbed near his residence at Nustullpur from Karimnagar district. A mobile phone and a laptop were also recovered from the accused.

The accused is said to be addicted to porn videos and downloaded various child and adult pornography videos and stored them in his phone.

According to police, the man secured a payment gateway QR code with the help of his friend to accept money, without disclosing his identity, and fixed the price at Rs 100 to access 300 plus videos on the group created for it.

On June 19, the accused shared the links of videos in the group, police said adding further probe is on.

