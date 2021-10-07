Left Menu

Pak-based LeT cadre among 2 chargesheeted by NIA for radicalising people

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:30 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:30 IST
Pak-based LeT cadre among 2 chargesheeted by NIA for radicalising people
  • Country:
  • India

The NIA on Thursday filed a second supplementary chargesheet before a special court here against two cadres of Pakistan-based terror group LeT for allegedly organising unlawful activities, radicalising, recruiting and motivating people through cyberspace for Jihad against India, an official said.

Altaf Ahmed Rather of Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora and Pakistan-based LeT cadre Bilal Durani, who lives in Lahore, have been charged with sections of the IPC and the UA (P) Act, the official of the premier investigation agency said.

The case was registered in March last year in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas after the arrest of Tania Parveen, a member of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) by the state police, the NIA official said.

Altaf had befriended Parveen online. She was radicalised and recruited into the folds of the LeT through cyberspace, the official said.

Altaf connected her with Pakistan-based LeT cadres Durani and Ayesha Burhan who made her co-admin of various social media groups espousing secessionist ideas on Kashmir, according to the NIA official.

Altaf and Durani, in association with other accused of the LeT in India and Pakistan, indulged in unlawful activities, radicalised, recruited and motivated other people through cyberspace for Jihad against India, the NIA official said, adding that further investigation in the case continues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global
4
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021