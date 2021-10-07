Left Menu

Delhi police arrest IIT-Kharagpur student for online stalking of minor girls

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur from Patna in Bihar for alleged online stalking of minor girls from a reputed school in Delhi.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:32 IST
Delhi police arrest IIT-Kharagpur student for online stalking of minor girls
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police on Thursday arrested a student of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur from Patna in Bihar for alleged online stalking of minor girls from a reputed school in Delhi. As per the information shared by the police, the accused had been using hi-tech apps to make fake calls with virtual numbers to contact and harass minor girls.

"He created fake social media accounts of minor girls to contact their female acquaintances," said the police. "He also circulated their morphed obscene pictures on different social media platforms," they added.

As per the investigation conducted by the police, the accused has harrassed over 50 girls since last three years using 33 virtual numbers. The accused has been identified as Mahavir, a resident of Patna, who is a B Tech student in IIT Kharagpur.

A team comprising staff of Cyber Cell and Civil Lines Police Station in Delhi nabbed Mahavir from his residence in Patna, informed the police. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global
4
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021