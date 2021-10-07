Minor girls 'raped' in Telangana, one held

A 30-year-old man was on Thursday arrested in Nizamabad district for allegedly sexually assaulting two minor girls, both cousins, police said. The accused, a neighbour, lured the girls, aged eight and 10, on the pretext of offering them chocolates while they were playing in front of their home on October 2 and took them to his house, where he allegedly committed the crime, a senior police official told PTI.

The family members of the victims lodged a complaint with the police after the girls narrated the incident to them. A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and IPC and the accused was arrested. In another incident, a middle-aged man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a two-and-half-year-old baby girl in Nirmal district on October 4, police said.

The accused had lured the toddler while she was playing in her locality and took her to an isolated place. He then allegedly sexually assaulted her, they said based on a complaint filed by the girl’s mother.

