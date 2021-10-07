Germany's SPD, Greens and FDP to resume exploratory talks on Monday
Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) have agreed to continue three-way talks aimed at forming a government on Monday, after a positive first exploratory meeting on Thursday, representatives of the three parties said.
