Germany's SPD, Greens and FDP to resume exploratory talks on Monday

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 07-10-2021 21:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 21:56 IST
Germany's SPD, Greens and FDP to resume exploratory talks on Monday
  • Country:
  • Germany

Germany's Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and Free Democrats (FDP) have agreed to continue three-way talks aimed at forming a government on Monday, after a positive first exploratory meeting on Thursday, representatives of the three parties said.

