Death toll from militant attack against Malian soldiers rises to 16
Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:02 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:02 IST
- Country:
- Senegal
The death toll from Wednesday's attack by Islamist militants on soldiers in central Mali has risen to 16, the army said on Thursday, after previously reporting nine deaths.
The attack involving an improvised explosive device occurred in the Mopti region, the national epicentre of attacks by militants linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State, the army said on Twitter.
At least fifteen militants were also killed in the ensuing firefight, the army said.
