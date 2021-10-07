Left Menu

"Targeted killings" of innocent people in J-K highlight concern over cross-border terrorism from Pakistan: India

Strongly condemning targeted killings of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry on Thursday said these incidents highlighted its concerns over cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.We strongly condemn it. We are worried about cross border terrorism from Pakistan, External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:29 IST
"Targeted killings" of innocent people in J-K highlight concern over cross-border terrorism from Pakistan: India
  • Country:
  • India

Strongly condemning ''targeted killings'' of innocent people in Jammu and Kashmir, the external affairs ministry on Thursday said these incidents highlighted its concerns over cross-border terrorism from Pakistan.

''We strongly condemn it. Innocent people are being killed. It is targeted killing. We are worried about cross border terrorism from Pakistan,'' External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing. He said India keeps discussing the issue of cross-border terrorism with its partners and that the issue figures almost all its meetings with them.

As many as seven civilians have been killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in the last five days.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at a point-blank range inside a government school on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar. India has been trying to mobilise global support to put pressure on Pakistan to crackdown on the terrorist groups operating from its soil.

Following the Taliban's capture of Kabul on August 15, India has been consistently flagging concerns over possible spillover of terrorist activities from Afghanistan to other countries in the region.

Pakistan's support to various terror groups is understood to have figured in US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's talks on Wednesday with Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

Sweden pauses use of Moderna COVID vaccine, cites rare side effects

 Sweden
2
VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid workspace

VMware and Intel partner to provide integrated technologies for hybrid works...

 United States
3
MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdown with GOP escalates - WaPo

MEDIA-Biden summons bank CEOs, other business leaders as debt ceiling showdo...

 United States
4
World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposition frontrunner says; Exclusive-Stranded at Tajik sanatorium, pregnant Afghan pilot fears for unborn baby and more

World News Roundup: It's 'Orban or Europe' in 2022 election, Hungary opposit...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021