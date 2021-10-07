Left Menu

Ireland agrees to back global corporate tax deal

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:31 IST
Ireland on Thursday dropped its opposition to an overhaul of global corporate tax rules, agreeing to give up its prized 12.5% rate for large multinationals in a major boost to efforts to impose a minimum global rate.

"The government has now approved my recommendation that Ireland joins the international consensus. This is the right decision, it is a sensible and pragmatic decision," Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe told a news conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

