J-K: Sharad Navratri at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine begins amid tight security

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-10-2021 22:34 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 22:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Devotees thronged the famous Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district as Sharad Navratri commenced amid tight security on Thursday, officials said.

A 'Shobha Yatra' was taken out in Katra town, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the cave shrine of Vaishno Devi, to mark the first day of Navratri.

During the nine-day-long festival, hundreds of pilgrims from across the country are expected to pay obeisance at the shrine amid Covid protocols, the officials said.

Elaborate arrangements have been made by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and the local administration for the devotees.

''Shat Chandi Mahayagya”, organised by the Board at the shrine, commenced on Thursday on the first day of Navratri amid chanting of Vedic mantras, the officials said.

K K Sharma, member Shrine Board and Ramesh Kumar, CEO of the Board, and a large number of pilgrims were present on the occasion, they added.

