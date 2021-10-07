Left Menu

5 inter-state smugglers nabbed in Jharkhand with drugs worth Rs 2cr

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 07-10-2021
Five inter-state smugglers were arrested with drugs worth around Rs 2 crore in Jharkhand's Chatra district on Thursday, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, raids were conducted in Giddaur, Itkhori and Mayurhand police station areas of the district, they said.

At first, three persons were nabbed from Pitij village in the Itkhori police station area, leading to the arrest of one person each from Giddaur and Mayurhand police station areas, they added.

Police said that 2 kg of brown sugar and an equal amount of opium (in drench form) were recovered from them.

In addition, Rs 7.57 lakh in cash and 10 mobile phones were seized, besides a four-wheeler, they said.

Those arrested were planning to smuggle the drugs to Uttar Pradesh, police said.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) Act, they said.

