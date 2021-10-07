Left Menu

MP: Govt schoolteacher rapes minor girl twice, arrested

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:05 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:05 IST
  Country:
  India

A 50-year-old teacher of a Madhya Pradesh government school has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl twice in Bhopal district, police said on Thursday.

The teacher raped the girl studying in Class 5, who was his neighbour in his native village near here, twice - on March 20 and September 9 - Berasia Police Station Inspector Kailash Bhardwaj told PTI.

He said the 10-year-old girl used to often come to the home of parents of the accused to fetch water from their borewell and taking advantage of this, the schoolteacher sexually assaulted her on two occasions.

The girl's parents lodged a police complaint on Wednesday after which the accused was arrested, the officer said.

According to police sources, the accused, who is married, lives in Bhopal city, but used to frequently visit his native village to take care of his parents.

It was during these visits that the crime took place, they said.

The accused was charged under relevant sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), Bhardwaj said.

On Thursday, he was produced in a local court, which sent him in judicial custody, the inspector said. PTI LAL RSY RSY

