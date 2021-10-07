Left Menu

Compassion not barbed wire should greet migrants, Nobel winner Gurnah says

"Currently, it seems the government is rather nasty about people seeking asylum or people seeking admittance into this country," Gurnah, 73, told Reuters in his garden beside an Acer tree in Canterbury, southern England. "It seems such a surprise to them that people coming from difficult places would want to come to a country that is prosperous.

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:13 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:13 IST
Compassion not barbed wire should greet migrants, Nobel winner Gurnah says

Europe should greet migrants with compassion rather than barbed wire and the British government is "rather nasty" about those who seek asylum, said Tanzanian writer Abdulrazak Gurnah, who won the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature.

Gurnah, who explored the legacies of imperialism on uprooted individuals in his books, said he was so shocked when he was phoned by the Swedish Academy to tell him of the prize that he thought it was a cold caller. He spoke poetically about the experience of migration - of leaving behind family and part of one's life for a life in a new society where one would always feel partly foreign.

He said he felt the British government seemed nasty about those seeking asylum.

"It seems such a surprise to them that people coming from difficult places would want to come to a country that is prosperous. Why would they be surprised? Who wouldn't want to come to a country that is more prosperous? There is a kind of meanness in this response." (Writing by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Andy Bruce)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

