Civilian shot dead by CRPF jawan in J-K's Anantnag
A civilian was shot dead by a CRPF jawan in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after he allegedly did not stop his vehicle at a checkpoint, officials said.The incident occurred around 9.35 pm in Monghal area of the district, they said.The CRPF jawan signalled the driver of an SUV to stop but he did not respond.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 07-10-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 23:18 IST
A civilian was shot dead by a CRPF jawan in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday after he allegedly did not stop his vehicle at a checkpoint, officials said.
The incident occurred around 9.35 pm in Monghal area of the district, they said.
The CRPF jawan signalled the driver of an SUV to stop but he did not respond. The CRPF jawan opened fire, resulting in grievous injuries to the SUV driver. The driver later succumbed to his injuries, the officials said.
Further details of the incident are awaited.
