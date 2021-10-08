Left Menu

Minister stresses on protecting marine wildlife while beautifying beaches

Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said efforts should be made to clean all the beaches in the state, which has 480 km of coastline.Official sources said the state government is developing five more beaches to secure the Blue Flag certification as part of its efforts to boost tourism.

PTI | Puri | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:17 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:11 IST
Minister stresses on protecting marine wildlife while beautifying beaches
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Ashwini Choubey on Thursday said coastal environment, its ecology and wildlife should get importance when beaches are beautified in the country.

Speaking at a programme at the Blue Flag beach in Puri, the Minister of State for Environment and Forests said the rare olive ridley turtles and other marine animals should be protected while ensuring the cleanliness of beaches.

''The Blue Flag beach needs to be maintained properly as it is evaluated every year,'' he said, asking the authorities to make the temple town's coastline encroachment free.

Ten beaches in India have been awarded the prestigious certification. There are 4,000 Blue Flag beaches in the world, the minister said. Bhubaneswar MP Aparajita Sarangi said efforts should be made to clean all the beaches in the state, which has 480 km of coastline.

Official sources said the state government is developing five more beaches to secure the Blue Flag certification as part of its efforts to boost tourism.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021