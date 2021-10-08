Left Menu

Death toll from militant attack on Malian soldiers rises to 16

This month U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm, saying Malian authorities overseeing a transition after a coup last year were failing to follow through on promises to improve security and prepare a return to constitutional rule. "Progress has been limited and the situation remains fragile, with a need for more determined efforts to address the challenges at hand," Guterres said in a report to the U.N. Security Council, dated Oct. 1.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:19 IST
Death toll from militant attack on Malian soldiers rises to 16

The death toll from an attack by Islamist militants on soldiers in central Mali this week has risen to 16, the army said on Thursday, after previously reporting nine deaths.

Wednesday's attack - one of the heaviest losses suffered by Malian troops in recent months - highlights worsening security in Mali despite efforts by local, European and U.N. forces to counter armed groups linked to al Qaeda and Islamic State. This month U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres sounded the alarm, saying Malian authorities overseeing a transition after a coup last year were failing to follow through on promises to improve security and prepare a return to constitutional rule.

"Progress has been limited and the situation remains fragile, with a need for more determined efforts to address the challenges at hand," Guterres said in a report to the U.N. Security Council, dated Oct. 1. He noted his great concern over delays in preparations for presidential and legislative elections that interim authorities originally said would take place in February 2022.

Mali's progress back to democracy following the August 2020 overthrow of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita is being closely monitored in a region that has experienced four coups in 13 months, two of them in Mali. Under pressure from the Economic Community of West African States, Mali's new military leaders agreed to an 18-month transition, but in September the authorities said the elections could be delayed.

"Delayed action will fuel political and social instability and allow extremist groups to continue to expand their control over swathes of Malian territory," Guterres warned. The 15-member Security Council is due to discuss the situation in Mali later this month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021