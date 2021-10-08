Left Menu

Maha: Latur BJP warns of stir if govt aid not provided to flood-hit farmers

PTI | Latur | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:29 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:26 IST
Maha: Latur BJP warns of stir if govt aid not provided to flood-hit farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The BJP in Latur district of Maharashtra on Thursday warned of an agitation next week if the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government did not provide immediate relief to farmers adversely affected by heavy rains and floods last month.

Late last month, heavy water discharge from the Manjara dam in Marathwada following heavy rains in its catchment areas caused flooding in some villages of Beed, Latur and Osmanabad districts and destroyed crops and homes.

As a result of heavy rains and floods, farmers in Latur district have been severely affected and much of their crops have been washed away, causing huge losses to them, local BJP leaders said.

Dam water was released in rivers and canals without giving any prior notice to people residing in the affected areas, they said.

It was expected that the MVA government would provide immediate relief to affected farmers, but it has failed to do so, the leaders said.

Former state minister and MLA Sambhaji Patil Nilangekar and Latur district BJP president Ramesh Karad on Thursday submitted a memorandum containing their various demands to collector Prithviraj BP.

If the government does not provide any relief to farmers by October 11, BJP workers will stage a 72-hour-long hunger strike along with 72 agriculturists, they said.

