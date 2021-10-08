Left Menu

Wanted criminal held after gunfight with police in Ghaziabad

A man, wanted in two dozen crime cases, received a bullet shot injury during an encounter with police in Loni here on Thursday, officials said.The incident took place around 8.30 pm.During its routine checking, police signalled a biker to stop.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:28 IST
A man, wanted in two dozen crime cases, received a bullet shot injury during an encounter with police in Loni here on Thursday, officials said.

The incident took place around 8.30 pm.

During its routine checking, police signalled a biker to stop. He, instead, took a U-turn and sped away.

When a police team chased him, he opened fire at them. Police also retaliated with fire due to which he received a bullet injury in his right lower limb. He was immediately sent to a private hospital for treatment, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The injured was identified as Shaukeen alias Mota of Loni and originally hails from Baghpat district. He is wanted in two dozen cases, police said.

One country-made pistol of 315 bore, a live cartridge and the motorcycle used in crimes were recovered from his possession, the SP said.

