110 quintals of chemical used to make explosives recovered in Odisha

PTI | Jajpur | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:32 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:32 IST
The Odisha Police recovered 110 quintals of ammonium nitrate, which is used to create explosives for mining, from a field near a black stone quarry in Jajpur district of the state, an official said on Thursday.

He said 100 electronic detonators and 300 cartons of gelatin sticks were also found hidden beneath the earth's surface. Acting on inputs, a team of officials of Dharmasala block and Jenapur police conducted a raid at the black stone quarry on Wednesday night and recovered the items.

“We seized as many as 220 bags that contained 50 kg of ammonium nitrate each,” Jenapur police station inspector Sraban Moharana said.

The incident comes after the Jenapur police had seized a huge cache of explosives from two storehouses at Satamana village on Tuesday.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the explosives were intended to be used to carry out illegal mining in the area, he said, adding that an investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

