Left Menu

Bike crashes into railings, couple falls to death from elevated road

Police called their family members to identify the bodies.After the completion of legal formalities, the bodies were sent for autopsy, the SP said. When they reached near Bhagwan Mandi, the truck hit the bike due to which motorcyclist Surendra Singh 50 and her younger daughter Tamanna 4 suffered severe injuries.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 08-10-2021 00:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 00:49 IST
Bike crashes into railings, couple falls to death from elevated road
  • Country:
  • India

A bike-borne youth and his girlfriend died after falling down from an elevated road as their speeding vehicle collided with the railings of the road, police said on Thursday.

The duo ''flung in the air'' by the impact and fell down on the road between Vasundhra outpost and Kanawani culvert of Indirapuram police station, they said. The deceased were identified as Adil of Sunder Nagri and Nisha Khan of Janata colony, Babarpur, in northeast Delhi, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said. They were rushed to a private hospital where the attending doctors pronounced them brought dead. Police called their family members to identify the bodies.

After the completion of legal formalities, the bodies were sent for autopsy, the SP said. In a separate incident in Modi Nagar on Wednesday, a truck rammed into a bike on which four members of a family were returning from a function. When they reached near Bhagwan Mandi, the truck hit the bike due to which motorcyclist Surendra Singh (50) and her younger daughter Tamanna (4) suffered severe injuries. His wife Manju Devi (47) and elder daughter Priya (22) died on the spot. The enraged residents blocked the road which was reopened after one hour on the assurance that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount will be paid for each death and government job for one member of the family.

The truck has been seized, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021