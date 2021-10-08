Bike crashes into railings, couple falls to death from elevated road

A bike-borne youth and his girlfriend died after falling down from an elevated road as their speeding vehicle collided with the railings of the road, police said on Thursday.

The duo ''flung in the air'' by the impact and fell down on the road between Vasundhra outpost and Kanawani culvert of Indirapuram police station, they said. The deceased were identified as Adil of Sunder Nagri and Nisha Khan of Janata colony, Babarpur, in northeast Delhi, City Superintendent of Police (second) Gyanendra Singh said. They were rushed to a private hospital where the attending doctors pronounced them brought dead. Police called their family members to identify the bodies.

After the completion of legal formalities, the bodies were sent for autopsy, the SP said. In a separate incident in Modi Nagar on Wednesday, a truck rammed into a bike on which four members of a family were returning from a function. When they reached near Bhagwan Mandi, the truck hit the bike due to which motorcyclist Surendra Singh (50) and her younger daughter Tamanna (4) suffered severe injuries. His wife Manju Devi (47) and elder daughter Priya (22) died on the spot. The enraged residents blocked the road which was reopened after one hour on the assurance that Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia amount will be paid for each death and government job for one member of the family.

The truck has been seized, police said.

