Every drop of innocent civilians' blood will be avenged: J-K LG

Vowing to punish the perpetrators of recent terror attacks in Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday night warned those aiding and abetting terrorists that every drop of innocent civilians' blood will be avenged.

The LG assured the people that they will ''completely demolish'' the terror ecosystem.

''I am deeply pained and anguished and I promise the family members of the innocent victims that perpetrators of the barbaric acts will be punished soon'', Sinha said in a statement on Thursday night.

''My tributes to the civilians martyred in the terrorist attacks. My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. The UT administration and the whole country stand in solidarity with the families of the victims in this hour of grief,'' he added.

LG Sinha said he was aware that the people of J&K and the whole nation are in deep anger. ''Everyone wants justice. I assure you that we have given free hand to the security agencies to eliminate the enemies of humanity, and soon the terrorists and those aiding and abetting them will pay for their heinous crimes'', he said.

''Every drop of innocent civilians' blood will be avenged'', he said.

Sinha said the peace and progress accomplished by J&K in the last two years has rattled the neighbouring country and some of its terror sympathizers in the UT. ''I want to assure the people that we will completely demolish their terror ecosystem,'' he added.

The LG said the youth of Jammu and Kashmir today wants development as after decades, they have new role models, and new aspirations.

''In July, 10.5 lakh tourists came to Jammu and Kashmir. The figure was 11.28 lakhs in August, and in September, the numbers crossed 12 lakhs'', he said.

The LG said certain elements across the border and their associates in UT have a problem with this kind of growth and prosperity. ''I also urge the intelligentsia of Jammu and Kashmir to unite against terrorism, so that we could defeat the biggest enemy of humanity'', he added.

''Again, I assure the people of India and the residents of Jammu and Kashmir that the terrorists and those who harbor such enemies of humanity will not be spared,'' LG said.

As many as seven civilians have been killed by militants in Kashmir Valley in the last five days.

A woman principal and a teacher were shot dead at a point-blank range inside a government school on Thursday.

On Tuesday, Makhan Lal Bindroo, a prominent Kashmiri Pandit, was killed by terrorists in Srinagar.

