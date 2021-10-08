Lakhimpur violence: SKM to hold meeting on Friday to decide future course of action
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha SKM on Thursday said that it will hold a meeting on October 8 to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead.The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers agitation against the Centres farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district.
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Thursday said that it will hold a meeting on October 8 to discuss the next course of action on the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left four farmers dead.
The SKM, which is spearheading the farmers' agitation against the Centre's farm laws, also said that it is waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mehra, the son of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra.
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday arrested two men in connection with the October 3 violence in Lakhimpur Kheri district. According to a notice, Ashish Mehra has been asked to come to the police lines at 10 am Friday.
The SKM had on Wednesday warned the Centre and the UP government that it would launch a ''big programme'' if its demands for the removal of MoS Ajay Mishra and the arrest of his son were not fulfilled till the 'antim ardas' of the farmers killed in the incident.
In its statement on Thursday, the SKM said that the 'antim-ardas' of the deceased farmers will be held on October 12.
It said that it is still waiting for the arrest of Ashish Mishra and his accomplices.
The farmers' group also condemned the statement of Uttar Pradesh minister Baldev Singh Aulakh that the Lakhimpur Kheri incident was an ''accident'' and demanded that he withdraw it.
Eight people were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Of these, four were farmers, who were allegedly knocked down by vehicles driven by BJP workers travelling to welcome Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to an event in the area.
The other four include two BJP workers, a driver of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, and Raman Kashyap, a journalist working for a private TV channel.
