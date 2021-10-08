Mexico sees U.S. security deal to replace Merida Initiative - sources
The United States and Mexico are thrashing out a security arrangement to replace the Merida Initiative that will focus on exchanging information and the root causes of violence, in a bid to soothe bilateral friction, Mexican government sources said.
Key elements of the new agreement will be up for negotiation on Friday during U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to Mexico City, where the Biden Administration will hold its first U.S.-Mexico High-Level Security Dialogue.
